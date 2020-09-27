Predicted lineups Roma Juventus 2020 | Italian newspapers name possible XI for ASR Juve

By Soccer Blog | Sep 27, 2020

Here is a look at the possible lineups for Roma vs Juve tonight from the Italian press. The fixture is perhaps the pick of this weekend’s Italian league action, and here are the collated probable starting XI from three Italian newspapers- Corriere dello Sport, TuttoSport and Gazzetta dello Sport.

Corriere dello Sport predicted lineup Roma v Juventus 2020

Corriere dello Sport Expected Lineup Roma Juventus September 2020

Tuttosport expected lineup Roma Juve

Tuttosport Possible Lineup Roma vs Juventus 2020

Gazzetta dello Sport paper probable starting XI Roma Juventus

Gazzetta Predicted Lineup Roma Juve 2020

