xG Liverpool Arsenal 2.57-1.36 28 September 2020 | LFC AFC Expected Goals Stats & Shots Map League

Here is a look at the xG stats for Liverpool vs Arsenal in the league on 28 September, 2020. The Reds won this fixture 3-1 to maintain their 100% start to the new season.

xG Liverpool 2.57-1.36 (Actual score Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal)

xG of individual goals in Liverpool vs Arsenal 3-1

0-1 Lacazette 25′ goal xG 0.58

1-1 Sadio Mane 28′ goal xG 0.69

2-1 Robertson 34′ goal xG 0.54

3-1 Jota 88′ goal xG 0.10

xG of Lacazette missed chance vs Liverpool in the 63rd minute was 0.40– perhaps Arsenal’s best chance of the game, and a crucial one at that stage.

There was another good Lacazette chance on 59′, where he attempted to chip the keeper but failed, but that was offside in the buildup.

Other notable missed chances

Sadio Mane 15′ xG 0.28- shot straight at Leno

Diogo Jota 83′ xG 0.24- hit the side netting

Liverpool dominated this game in terms of stats (see FT stats below)