Player Ratings Bayern Munich 3-2 Borussia Dortmund DFL SuperCup 2020 from the German newspapers

Here is a look at the player ratings for Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund in the SuperCup from the German newspapers. Bayern edged this five goal thriller 3-2. with Joshua Kimmich scoring a 82nd minute winner for the Bavarians. Neither team had an extended period of real domination, and that perhaps reflects in the ratings.

Lower the rating, better the player

Bild player ratings Bayern-Dortmund Super Cup

Player Ratings Bayern 3-2 Dortmund Super CUp 2020

Kicker magazine player ratings Bayern vs Dortmund Super Cup

Kicker were disappointed with the performances of Kingsley Coman and Thomas Meunier in this clash, giving them both a 5

Player Ratings Bayern BVB 3-2 SuperCup

