xG Manchester United Tottenham 0.98-3.54 October 4 2020 | Expected Goals Stats & Shots Map MUFC Spurs

Here is a look at the xG stats from Manchester United vs Tottenham on 4 October 2020. Spurs won this game 6-1- United’s joint worst defeat in the modern PL era.

xG Man Utd 0.98-3.54 Tottenham (Actual score Man United 1-6 Spurs)

xG of individual goals in Man Utd vs Tottenham 1-6

1-0 Bruno penalty goal xG 0.80

1-1 Ndombele goal xG 0.58

1-2 Son goal xG 0.29

1-3 Kane goal xG 0.33

1-4 Son second goal xG 0.14

1-5 Aurier goal xG 0.23

1-6 Kane penalty goal xG 0.80

Full time post match stats MU vs Spurs 1-6 (United on the left, Spurs on the right)