France 7-1 Ukraine French Newspaper Player Ratings 2020- Aouar, Giroud, Mbappe, Digne

Here is a look at the player ratings for France vs Ukraine on October 7 2020 from the big French newspapers. France won the friendly game 7-1, with Eduardo Camavinga netting a stunner and Olivier Giroud surpassing the legendary Michel Platini with his brace on his 100th appearance for Les Bleus. Player ratings from three different newspapers.

L’Equipe player ratings France vs Ukraine 7-1

France vs Ukraine Player Ratings 2020 l'Equipe

Le Parisien France player ratings vs Ukraine 2020

France 7-1 Ukraine 2020 Player Ratings Le Parisien

Nice Martin French player ratings against Ukraine Friendly

France player ratings vs Ukraine Friendly 2020 Newspaper

Nice Matin France player ratings vs Ukraine 2020

