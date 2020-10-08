France 7-1 Ukraine French Newspaper Player Ratings 2020- Aouar, Giroud, Mbappe, Digne

Here is a look at the player ratings for France vs Ukraine on October 7 2020 from the big French newspapers. France won the friendly game 7-1, with Eduardo Camavinga netting a stunner and Olivier Giroud surpassing the legendary Michel Platini with his brace on his 100th appearance for Les Bleus. Player ratings from three different newspapers.

L’Equipe player ratings France vs Ukraine 7-1

Le Parisien France player ratings vs Ukraine 2020

Nice Martin French player ratings against Ukraine Friendly