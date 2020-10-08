Official Roster | Bayern Munich Champions League Group Stage 2020-2021 Squad | 25 man A- List & B List

Here is a look at the official Bayern Munich squad for the group stages of the 2020/21 Champions League season. The defending champions have submitted a 25 man A-List and two B-list players. No spots for the likes of Tanguy Nianzou and Tiago Dantas.

Why is Malik Tillman named in the Bayern UCL squad despite having an ACL injury?

UEFA rules mandate that there must be at least four club-trained players in the 25 member roster (players between 15 and 21 who have played three seasons/36 months). For Bayern, those four players are Thomas Muller, Ron-Torben Hoffmann, David Alaba and Tillman.

Who are in Bayern’s B-list in their original Champions League squad submitted for the group stages?

Joshua Zirkzee and Chris Richards are the B-List players in Bayern’s UCL group stage roster for 20/21. List B players do not count towards the overall 25 member cap.

FC Bayern Munchen 25 member A-List UCL squad for 2020/21 Group Stages

(All players designations as per UEFA)

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer, Alexander Nubel, Ron-Torben Hoffmann (3)

Defenders: Niklas Sule, David Alaba, Jerome Boateng, Benjamin Pavard, Lucas Hernandez, Bouna Sarr, Bright Arrey-Mbi (7)

Midfielders: Joshua Kimmich, Javi Martinez, Leroy Sane, Douglas Costa, Eric Choupo-Moting, Leon Goretzka, Alphonso Davies, Marc Roca, Corentin Tolisso, Malik Tillman, Jamal Musiala (11)

Forwards: Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman (4)