Golden Boy 2020 Award Shortlist- List of 20 nominees sorted by club & player nationality

Here is a look at the official 20 member shortlist for the 2020 Golden Boy award that was officially announced earlier today (October 15, 2020).

2020 Golden Boy nominees sorted by club

Borussia Dortmund: 2 (Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland)

Man City: 2 (Phil Foden, Ferran Torres)

Barcelona: 2 (Ansu Fati, Sergino Dest)

Real Madrid: 2 (Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo)

Bayern Munich: 1 (Alphonso Davies)

Arsenal: 1 (Bukayo Saka)

Wolves: 1 (Fabio Silva)

Ajax: 1 (Ryan Gravenberch)

Rennes: 1 (Eduardo Camavinga)

Man Utd: 1 (Mason Greenwood)

Chelsea: 1 (Callum Hudson-Odoi)

Juventus: 1 (Dejan Kulusevski)

Red Bull Salzburg: 1 (Dominik Szoboszlai)

PSG: 1 (Mitchel Bakker)

AC Milan: 1 (Sandro Tonali)

Lille: 1 (Jonathan David)

Which club has the most Golden Boy nominees for the year 2020?

Four clubs- Dortmund, Man City, Barcelona and Real Madrid have two Golden Boy nominees each, with 12 other clubs having a single representative.

2020 Golden Boy nominees sorted by league

All club names are the player’s current ones as on October 15, 2020

Premier League Golden Boy Nominees 2020: 6 (Foden, Ferran, Saka, Greenwood, Hudson-Odoi, Fabio Silva)

La Liga Golden Boy 2020 Nominees: 4 (Rodrygo, Vinicius, Ansu Fati. Sergino Dest)

Bundesliga Golden Boy Nominees 2020: 3 (Sancho, Haaland, Davies)

Ligue 1 GB 2020 Nominees: 3 (Bakker, Camavinga, David)

Serie A 2020 Golden Boy Player Nominations: 2 (Kulusevski, Tonali)

Eredivisie Golden Boy Nominations 2020: 1 (Gravenberch)

Austrian Bundesliga Nomination Golden Boy: 1 (Szoboszlai)

Which league has the most Golden Boy 2020 nominees?

The Premier League has 6 Golden Boy nominees, followed by the Spanish La Liga with four and Bundesliga/Ligue 1 with 3 each.

2020 Golden Boy shortlist by player nationality

English Golden Boy Nominees 2020: 5 (Saka, Greenwood, Sancho, Hudson-Odoi, Foden)

Spain Golden Boy Player Shortlist 2020: 2 (Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati)

Dutch Golden Boy Player Nominees 2020: 2 (Bakker, Gravenberch)

Brazil Golden Boy Players in shortlist 2020: 2 (Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr)

Canadian players in Golden Boy Shortlist 2020: 2 (Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David)

USA, Sweden, Hungary, Portugal, Italy, Norway, France: 1 each

USA- Dest; Sweden- Kulusevski; Hungary- Szoboszlai; Portugal-Silva; Italy-Tonali; Norway-Haaland, France-Camavinga