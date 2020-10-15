Newspaper Player Ratings Croatia vs France October 14 2020 | Mbappe, Griezmann, Digne

By Soccer Blog | Oct 15, 2020

Here is a look at the player ratings for Croatia vs France on October 14, 2020 from the French and Croatian newspapers. Les Bleus came from behind to win this Nations League clash 2-1 in Zagreb.

Hugo Lloris, Clement Lenglet and Lucas Digne were the pick of the French starting XI according to L’Equipe, who gave Les Bleus a team rating of 5.9. The poorest players on show according to the paper were Vida and Pasalic (both 3/10). Referee Bjorn Kuipers got a 3 as well.

Like L’Equipe, 24Sata liked Vlasic’s performance for Croatia.

