Newspaper Player Ratings Croatia vs France October 14 2020 | Mbappe, Griezmann, Digne

Here is a look at the player ratings for Croatia vs France on October 14, 2020 from the French and Croatian newspapers. Les Bleus came from behind to win this Nations League clash 2-1 in Zagreb.

L’Equipe player ratings Croatia-France October 14 2020 Nations League

Hugo Lloris, Clement Lenglet and Lucas Digne were the pick of the French starting XI according to L’Equipe, who gave Les Bleus a team rating of 5.9. The poorest players on show according to the paper were Vida and Pasalic (both 3/10). Referee Bjorn Kuipers got a 3 as well.

24 Sata Croatian newspaper ratings Croatia 1-2 France 2020

Like L’Equipe, 24Sata liked Vlasic’s performance for Croatia.

France player ratings vs Croatia October 2020 Le Parisien