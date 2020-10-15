Portugal vs Sweden Newpaper Player Ratings October 14 2020 | Diogo Jota, Joao Felix, Lindelof, Kulusevski, Lustig

Here is a look at the player ratings for Portugal vs Sweden on October 14, 2020 from the big Portuguese and Swedish newspapers. New Liverpool signing Diogo Jota the star of the evening, with his brace helping the Selecao (playing without Cristiano Ronaldo) to a 3-0 win. We’ve collated these player ratings from four different papers.

Record player ratings for Portugal vs Sweden (out of 5)

Record gave Jota a 5 player rating, but were less impressed with attacking team mate Joao Felix, who got a 2 (the lowest of the Portuguese starting players)

O Jogo player ratings Portugal 3-0 Suecia (out of 10)

A 8/10 player rating for Jota from O Jogo. They were disappointed with the Swedish defensive trio of Pontus Jansson, Victor Lindelof and Mikael Lustig, giving them a 3/10 for their performances.

Aftonbladet newspaper Sweden player ratings vs Portugal NL October 2020

Mostly single and double stars for Sweden’s players from local paper Aftonbladet.

Correio da Manha player ratings Portugal-Sweden Nations League