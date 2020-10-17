French Newspaper Player Ratings Nimes 0-4 PSG October 16 2020 | How did Mbappe, Kean, Rafinha play?

Here is a look at the player ratings for Nimes vs PSG on October 16, 2020 from the big French newspapers. With Paris SG missing several first choice players, Nimes would’ve thought they were in with a chance, but an early red card to Loick Landre put paid to those hopes. PSG ran out 4-0 winners, with Kylian Mbappe scoring a brace and Alessandro Florenzi and Pablo Sarabia netting one each.

L’Equipe player ratings Nimes vs PSG

Kylian Mbappe the pick of the Paris SG players according to L’Equipe, earning a 8/10 player rating for his performance. Not so much for Moise Kean, who was the lowest rated PSG player on the evening.

On the Nimes Olympique side, goalkeeper Baptiste Reynet had a good game, as did medio Andres Cubas.

PSG debutant Rafinha, the recipient of Landre’s foul (a nasty kick to the ribs), got a 7/10.

Le Parisien PSG player ratings vs NO 2020

Mbappe again the best rated PSG player according to Le Parisien, with Florenzi and Rafinha behind him.