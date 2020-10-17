xG Everton Liverpool 1.35-2.65 October 17 2020 | Expected Goals & Shots Map EFC vs LFC

Here is a look at the xG stats from Everton vs Liverpool on 17 October, 2020. The Merseyside derby at Goodison Park ended in a draw for the fourth game in succession, but there were plenty of talking points in this fixture.

xG Everton 1.35-2.65 Liverpool (Actual score Everton 2-2 Liverpool)

xG of individual goals in Everton vs Liverpool 2-2

0-1 Mane goal xG 0.43

1-1 Keane goal xG 0.15

1-2 Salah goal xG 0.08

2-2 DCL goal xG 0.33

xG of some key missed chances in Everton 2-2 Liverpool

Henderson 5′ header xG 0.38, blocked by Lucas Digne

Richarlison 59′ header xG 0.38, hits post

Salah 39′ attempt xG 0.05, in space after one-two with Thiago, but weak shot at keeper

Joel Matip 77′ header xG 0.11, great save from Pickford

Mane 83′ xG 0.29, Jota 83′ chance 0.13, Mane 83′ chance 0.20- three chances in one move for Liverpool

Full time post match stats from Everton v LFC 2020 for comparison (EFC on left, LFC on right)