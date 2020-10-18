Spanish Newspaper Player Ratings Getafe vs Barcelona October 17 2020 | Dest, De Jong, Griezmann, Dembele

Here is a look at the player ratings from Getafe vs Barcelona on 17 October, 2020. Getafe won the clash 1-0 thanks to Jaime Mata’s second half penalty, resulting in a first defeat for Ronald Koeman as Barcelona manager. Here is a look at the player ratings from several different Spanish newspapers.

AS player ratings Getafe vs Barca 2020

AS thought the trio of Griezmann, Dembele and De Jong didn’t deserve a player rating at all!

Sport newspaper player ratings Getafe 1-0 Barcelona October 2020

Mundo Deportivo player ratings Getafe-Barca