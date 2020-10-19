Newspaper player ratings Real Madrid vs Cadiz October 2020 | Shocker for RMA ahead of El Clasico

Here is a look at the player ratings for Real Madrid vs Cadiz from the Spanish newspapers. Real were upset 1-0 by Cadiz at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium, and the player ratings from Spain’s big media outlets don’t look too good for Zinedine Zidane’s side, as can be seen below.

Sport player ratings Real Madrid 0-1 Cadiz October 2020

Lots of 3/10 player ratings for Real from the Sport newspaper. Courtois gets a 6/10, but below average for everyone else, with Real getting a team rating of 3.4, as compared to the 7.3/10 team rating for Cadiz.

AS paper player ratings Real Madrid vs Cadiz

Diario AS thought nearly half of the Real Madrid starting XI, including the likes of Ramos and Marcelo, didn’t deserve a player rating for this performance! Even the replacements didn’t impress AS.

Mundo Deportivo ratings RMA Cadiz

Finally, on to MD, who thought Cadiz manager Alvaro Cervera thoroughly outsmarted his opposition number Zidane (4 stars to 1 for Zizou)