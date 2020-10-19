xG Tottenham West Ham 1.78-1.50 October 18 2020 | Expected Goals Stats & Shots Map Spurs

Here is a look at the xG stats for Tottenham vs West Ham on 18 October, 2020. The game ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw, with West Ham coming from behind to take home an unlikely looking point after a much improved second half performance.

xG Tottenham 1.78-1.50 West Ham (Actual score Spurs 3-3 West Ham)

xG of individual goals in Tottenham vs West Ham 3-3

xG of Son goal v West Ham (1-0) 0.06

xG of Kane first goal v West Ham (2-0) 0.06

xG of Kane second goal v West Ham (3-0) 0.51

xG of Balbuena goal v Spurs (3-1) 0.08

xG of Davinson Sanchez own goal (no xG because it’s an own goal)

xG of Lanzini goal v Spurs (3-3) 0.01

xG of some other key chances in Spurs 3 West Ham 3

Pablo Fornals missed header 50′ xG 0.77 (missed an open goal header, some doubts over whether he was offside though)

Heung Min Son chance 35′ xG 0.60 (saved by Fabianski)

Gareth Bale missed chance 90+1′ xG 0.29

Michail Antonio chance from corner 7′ xG 0.15

Full time post match stats Tottenham 3-3 West Ham