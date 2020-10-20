Predicted Lineups Lazio Borussia Dortmund Champions League | Newspapers give expected starting XI for SS Lazio Rome BVB

Here is a look at the possible lineups for Lazio vs Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League tonight from the European press. With the likes of Manuel Akanji, Dan-Axel Zagadou and Emre Can all unavailable for Dortmund, BVB coach Lucien Favre may need to do some juggling, especially at the back.

Predicted Lazio lineup vs Dortmund: Strakosha, Hoedt, Acerbi, Luiz Felipe, Fares, Luis Alberto, Lucas Leiva, Milinkovic-Savic, Marusic, Correa, Immobile

Predicted Dortmund starting XI vs Lazio: Burki, Delaney, Hummels, Piszczek, Guerreiro, Witsel, Bellingham, Meunier, Reus, Sancho, Haaland

Gazzetta dello Sport predicted lineups Lazio vs Borussia Dortmund October 20, 2020

Gazzetta expected Dortmund to go with a Delaney-Hummels-Piszczek back three and have Lazio to line up in a 3-5-2 formation.

Corriere dello Sport probable starting XI Lazio BVB

CdS have the same starting XI for both Lazio and Borussia Dortmund as Gazzetta above.

L’Equipe expected lineups Lazio Rome Borussia Champions League

Our third and final lineup comes from renowned French newspaper L’Equipe, and they seem to be mirroring Gazzetta and Corriere dello Sport.