Predicted Lineups Zenit Brugge 2020 | Newspapers give expected starting XI for St Petersburg Bruges CL clash

By Soccer Blog | Oct 20, 2020

Here is a look at the predicted lineups for Zenit St Petersburg vs Club Brugge tonight in the Champions League from the European newspapers. It’s one of two Group F matches for Round 1- also check out the possible lineups for Lazio vs Dortmund (the other group game)

Edit- actual lineups

ZENIT LINEUP V BRUGGE 2020

Actual Lineups Zenit Brugge

Het Nieuwsblad expected starting XI for Zenit Bruges

Predicted Zenit Starting Lineup vs Brugge Champions League 2020

Predicted Lineups Zenit Brugge Het Nieuwsblad

L’Equipe predicted lineups Zenit vs Brugge Champions League

zenit brugge predicted lineups

Het Belang van Limburg paper possible line ups for Zenit Club Brugge

Zenit Club Brugge Expected Starting Lineup HBL Newspaper

