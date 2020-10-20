The first 0-0 draw of the 2020/21 Premier League season | WBA vs Burnley 2020 | xG and Full Time Post Match Stats from Goalless draw

By Soccer Blog | Oct 20, 2020

Which was the first 0-0 (goalless draw) game of the 20/21 Premier League season?

The first 0-0 result of the 2020/2021 Premier League season came in the West Bromwich Albion vs Burnley game on October 19, 2020. This match (No.47 of the regular league season in Game Week 5) ended in a goalless stalemate.

What was the first draw of the 2020/21 Premiership season?

The first draw was the 3-3 result between Chelsea and West Brom on 26 September, 2020 (Round 3). So, very interestingly, WBA were involved in both the first score draw of the season as well the first goalless draw! A nice stat to remember for the trivia and quiz folks!

xG (Expected goals stats) for West Bromwich Albion 0-0 Burnley October 19, 2020

xG WBA 1.06-1.14 Burnley (Actual score WBA 0-0 Burnley)

The game did produce enough chances for at least a goal to be scored by either side, as seen in these xG stats.

xG West Brom vs Burnley 2020 October

Full time post match stats from West Brom vs Burnley

WBA 0-0 Burnley Full Time Post Match Stats

