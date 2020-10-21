Newspaper Player Ratings PSG vs Manchester United 2020 UCL October 20 | De Gea, Telles, Wan-Bissaka

Here is a look at the player ratings for PSG vs Man Utd on October 20, 2020 in the Champions League from the big French and other European newspapers. United prevailed 2-1 in Paris thanks to Marcus Rashford’s 87th minute strike.

L’Equipe player ratings Paris SG vs Man Utd Champions League

7 for Keylor Navas in the Paris SG goal, but poor for the rest of their outfield players. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer got a manager rating of 7/10, soundly beating his counterpart Thomas Tuchel (4/10 rating). L’Equipe were also not impressed with the performance of Spanish referee Mateu Lahoz, giving him a 4/10 referee rating for his performance.

Diario Sport player ratings PSG vs MU 2020

Spanish newspaper Sport had the troika of David de Gea, Bruno Fernandes and Rashford as United’s best players on the evening, giving each of them a 8/10 rating.

PSG player ratings v Manchester United Champions League Group Stage (Le Parisien paper)

Le Parisien were very, very unhappy with PSG’s players. With the exception of Navas and Kurzawa, none of the other Paris Saint-Germain starters got a rating higher than 4/10.

Telegraph UK player ratings for Paris v MUN