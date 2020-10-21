xG Rennes Krasnodar 2.55-1.25 Champions League 2020 | Expected Goals Shots Map SRFC FC Krasnodar

Here is a look at the xG stats for Rennes vs Krasnodar in the Champions League on October 20, 2020. Stade Rennais dominated this game in terms of chances created, but Krasnodar, making their UCL group stage debut, were able to hold them to a 1-1 draw.

xG Rennes 2.55-1.25 Krasnodar (Actual score Rennes 1-1 Krasnodar)

xG of individual goals in Rennes vs Krasnodar 1-1

Guirassy penalty 56′ 1-0 xG 0.75

Cristian Ramirez goal 59′ xG 0.03

Some other notable key chances in SRFC-Krasnodar LDC

Guirassy 90+6′- xG 0.57

Tait 87′- xG 0.26

Tait 71′-xG 0.18

Guirassy 9′- xG 0.06

Bourigeaud 4′- xG 0.07

Berg 32′- xG 0.38

Kaio 45′- xG 0.50

Full time CL post match stats Rennes 1-1 Krasnodar (SRFC on left, FCK on right)