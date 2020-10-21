xG Rennes Krasnodar 2.55-1.25 Champions League 2020 | Expected Goals Shots Map SRFC FC Krasnodar

By Soccer Blog | Oct 21, 2020

Here is a look at the xG stats for Rennes vs Krasnodar in the Champions League on October 20, 2020. Stade Rennais dominated this game in terms of chances created, but Krasnodar, making their UCL group stage debut, were able to hold them to a 1-1 draw.

xG Rennes 2.55-1.25 Krasnodar (Actual score Rennes 1-1 Krasnodar)

xG SRFC Krasnodar Champions League

xG of individual goals in Rennes vs Krasnodar 1-1

Guirassy penalty 56′ 1-0 xG 0.75
Cristian Ramirez goal 59′ xG 0.03

Some other notable key chances in SRFC-Krasnodar LDC

Guirassy 90+6′- xG 0.57
Tait 87′- xG 0.26
Tait 71′-xG 0.18
Guirassy 9′- xG 0.06
Bourigeaud 4′- xG 0.07

Berg 32′- xG 0.38
Kaio 45′- xG 0.50

Full time CL post match stats Rennes 1-1 Krasnodar (SRFC on left, FCK on right)

full time stats rennais 1-1 krasnodar 2020

Leave a Comment

If you would like to make a comment, please fill out the form below.

Name (required)

Email (required)

Website

Comments

© Soccer Blog|Football News, Reviews, Quizzes, - WordPress Themes by DBT We are not responsible for the content of external sites