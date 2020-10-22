Newspaper Player Ratings Bayern Munich vs Atletico Madrid 2020 Champions League | Joao Felix, Luis Suarez

Here is a look at the player ratings for Bayern Munich 4-0 Atletico Madrid on October 21, 2020 from the big Spanish and German newspapers. A disappointing defeat for Diego Simeone’s men against the reigning European champions. Kingsley Coman with a brace for Bayern.

Bild player ratings (1 very good, 5 very bad) for Bayern Atletico Madrid 2020

L’Equipe player ratings Bayern Munchen-Atletico Madrid 4-0 UCL

Diario AS player ratings FC Bayern Atletico de Madrid

Carrasco the best Atleti player on the evening according to AS, who chose not to give Kieran Trippier a player rating.

Diario Sport ratings Bayern-Atletico