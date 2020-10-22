Newspaper Player Ratings Bayern Munich vs Atletico Madrid 2020 Champions League | Joao Felix, Luis Suarez

By Soccer Blog | Oct 22, 2020

Here is a look at the player ratings for Bayern Munich 4-0 Atletico Madrid on October 21, 2020 from the big Spanish and German newspapers. A disappointing defeat for Diego Simeone’s men against the reigning European champions. Kingsley Coman with a brace for Bayern.

Bild player ratings (1 very good, 5 very bad) for Bayern Atletico Madrid 2020

Bayern Atletico Madrid Player Ratings 2020 Bild

L’Equipe player ratings Bayern Munchen-Atletico Madrid 4-0 UCL

Bayern Munich vs Atletico Madrid Player Ratings 2020 L'Equiipe

Diario AS player ratings FC Bayern Atletico de Madrid

Carrasco the best Atleti player on the evening according to AS, who chose not to give Kieran Trippier a player rating.

Bayern 4-0 Atleti Player Ratings 2020

Diario Sport ratings Bayern-Atletico

Bayern Atleti Player Ratings 2020 Sport Newspaper

Related Posts:

Leave a Comment

If you would like to make a comment, please fill out the form below.

Name (required)

Email (required)

Website

Comments

© Soccer Blog|Football News, Reviews, Quizzes, - WordPress Themes by DBT We are not responsible for the content of external sites