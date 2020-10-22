Player and Referee Ratings Man City Porto Champions League 2020 | Newspapers criticise Andris Treimanis

Here is a look at the player ratings for Manchester City vs Porto from the major Portuguese and European newspapers. Man City won the game 3-1, but referee Andris Treimanis came in for a fair bit of criticism for his performance, as can be seen in these paper ratings below.

L’Equipe player ratings Manchester City FCP 3-1

L’Equipe gave Andris Treimanis a referee rating of 2/10 for his performance here. Among the players, none of them got over 6 from either side from the French paper.

Correio da Manha Portuguese player ratings Man City vs Porto 2020

Portuguese paper CdM also gave Treimanis a 2/10 rating as referee.

Record newspaper ratings Man City 3 Porto 1 October 21, 2020

Record, who give points out of 5, had Treimanis as a 1 for his performance in this game.

O Jogo ratings Manchester City-Porto