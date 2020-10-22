Player Ratings Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk 2020 | Spanish Newspapers rate Real’s stars after shocking 2-3 Champions League loss

Here is a look at the player ratings for Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk on October 21, 2020 from the big Spanish and European newspapers. Real shockingly slumped to a 3-2 loss at home despite Shakhtar having several first team players unavailable due to Covid-19.

AS player ratings Real Madrid 2-3 Shakhtar Donetsk 2020

Of Real’s starting XI, only Thibault Courtois, Federico Valverde and Casemiro were deemed worthy of a rating by Diario AS.

L’Equipe player ratings Madrid vs Donetsk UCL 2020

French paper L’Equipe gave Real Madrid a team rating of 3.4/10, and gave the likes of Luka Jovic and Rodrygo a 2/10 player rating!

Sport paper player ratings Real Madrid-Shakhtar 2-3 21 October, 2020

And finally, we have Diario Sport’s player ratings. Courtois the best rated Real Madrid player in their books with a 7/10.