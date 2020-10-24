Predicted Lineups PSG Dijon 2020 | French newspapers give possible starting XI for Paris SG DFCO

Here is a look at the expected lineups for PSG vs Dijon on October 24, 2020 from the big French newspapers. The Parisians will be keen to bounce back after losing 2-1 at home in midweek to Manchester United in the Champions League.

L’Equipe predicted starting lineup for Paris Saint Germain vs Dijon 2020

Thomas Tuchel has hinted that both Kylian Mbappe and Presnel Kimpembe may be on the bench for this clash given their recent workloads. Bernat, Kehrer, Verratti, Paredes, Gueye and Icardi are all injured for PSG, while Kurzawa and Di Maria are suspended.

Le Parisien paper probable XI for Paris vs Dijon

The predicted back four and the goalkeeper are same for both L’Equipe and Le Parisien- Rico, Bakker, Diallo, Marquinhos and Dagba.