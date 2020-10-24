VVV Venlo vs Ajax 0-13 24 October 2020 | xG Expected Goals Shots Map & Post Match Stats | Biggest ever Eredivisie win | Beats 12-1 Vitesse win in 1972

Ajax Amsterdam hammered VVV Venlo 13-0 away from home today (October 24, 2020), thus setting a new Eredivisie record. The biggest ever Dutch top flight win previously was also by Ajax, in the form of their 12-1 win over Vitesse in 1972, but this 13-0 win has broken that record.

Five goals and three assists for Lassina Traore here. Seven different goal scorers for Ajax.

23 shots on target for Ajax in this 13-0 win over VVV!

Four goals in the first half, 9 in the second half (all nine after VVV Venlo’s red card)

Interesting, this 13-0 win today comes exactly 10 years after PSV Eindhoven thrashed Feyenoord 10-0 on 24 October, 2010!

xG VVV 0.18-7.47 Ajax (Actual score VVV 0-13 Ajax)

Sequence of goals in VVV vs Ajax 0-13 & xG stats (expected goals)

VVV 0-1 Ajax (Jurgen Ekkelenkamp goal 13′, Lassina Traore assist) xG 0.58

VVV 0-2 Ajax (Lassina Traore first goal 17′, Antony assist) xG 0.28

VVV 0-3 Ajax (Lassina Traore second goal 32′, Tagliafico assist) xG 0.55

VVV 0-4 Ajax (Dusan Tadic goal 44′, Klaiber assist) xG 0.11

VVV 0-4 Ajax (Christiaan Kum red card 52′)

VVV 0-5 Ajax (Lassina Traore third goal 54′)

VVV 0-6 Ajax (Antony goal 55′, Lassina Traore second assist) xG 0.32

VVV 0-7 Ajax (Jurgen Ekkelenkamp second goal 57′, Gravenberch assist) xG 0.40

VVV 0-8 Ajax (Daley Blind goal 59, Lassina Traore third assist) xG 0.06

VVV-Ajax 0-9 (Lassina Traore fourth goal 65, Antony second assist) xG 0.39

VVV vs Ajax 0-10 (Huntelaar penalty goal 74′) xG 0.81

VVV 0-11 Ajax (Huntelaar second goal 76′, Ekkelenkamp assist)

VVV 0-12 Ajax (Lisandro Martinez goal 78′, Zakaria Labyad first assist) xG 0.04

VVV 0-13 Ajax (Lassina Traore fifth goal 87′, Labyad second assist) xG 0.33

Full time post match stats VVV Venlo vs Ajax 0-13