Fastest players in the 2019/20 Champions League- Mbappe, Klostermann and Hateboer

Here is a look at some officially released statistics that show the players who ran the fastest (highest speed) during the 2019/2020 Champions League season.

Who was the fastest player in the 19/20 Champions League season?

The fastest player in the 19/20 UCL season was Kylian Mbappe, with a top speed of 33.98 km/h for PSG against Bayern Munich. Leipzig’s Lukas Klostermann was second, with a 33.82 km/h speed against PSG for Leipzig, while Atalanta’s Hans Hateboer rounded up the top three, with his 33.71, also against Paris SG

How fast did Alphonso Davies run in the Champions League in 2019/20?

Davies achieved a top speed of 33.37 km/h in the 19/20 UCL campaign, achieved for Bayern in the final against PSG

What was Erling Braut Haaland’s top speed in the 19/20 UCL season?

Haaland’s best speed was a 33.02 km/h sprint (for Dortmund) against Paris.

What was Timo Werner’s best pace in the 19/20 UCL season?

New Chelsea signing Werner can be quick off the blocks- he hit 32.92 km/h for Leipzig against Tottenham.

How quick was Kyle Walker in the 19/20 Champions League?

Man City defender Kyle Walker is another one known for his blistering pace- he is 7th in this list with his 33.35 km/h speed against Lyon.

Fastest speed in the 2019/20 Champions League season (data for sprints over 20km/h)