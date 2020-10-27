List of Atalanta salaries 2020-2021 | Wages of Atalanta BC players 20-21 season

Here is a look at the player wages/salary statistics for Italian Serie A side Atalanta Bergamo Calcio for the 2020/21 season. All figures for individual players are in million euros and are net (post tax, as is the norm while reporting salaries in Italy). Atalanta’s total wage bill is 42.6m, pretty low compared to the likes of fellow Champions League participants Juventus and Inter Milan.

Who is Atalanta’s highest paid player?

Atalanta’s highest earner is club skipper Alejandro Papu Gomez- he gets paid 2 million euros a year.

What is the salary of Josip Ilicic at Atalanta?

Ilicic earns 1.8 million euros a year at Atalanta. He is the second highest paid player at the club behind Papu Gomez. Luis Muriel also earns the same salary as Ilicic- 1.8m/ year.

What is Mario Pasalic’s Atalanta salary?

Pasalic earns 1 million euros a year at Atalanta.

Ruslan Malinovskyi Atalanta salary?

Ukrainian star Malinovskyi, like Pasalic, also earns 1m euros a year (net)

(figures via Italian paper GdS)

How much does Robin Gosens earn at Atalanta?

German international Gosens is paid a salary of 0.8m euros a year at Atalanta

What are the wages of Hans Hateboer at Atalanta?

Wing back Hateboer, who was the third quickest player in the Champions League in 2019/20, earns 0.8m euros a year.

What is Berat Djimsiti’s salary at Atalanta?

Djimsiti gets paid 0.8m euros a year.

Who is the lowest paid player at Atalanta?

The goalkeeping duo of Francesco Rossi and Marco Carnesecchi, both of whom earn 0.1m euros a year.