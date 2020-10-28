Newspaper Player Ratings Gladbach vs Real Madrid Champions League 2020

By Soccer Blog | Oct 28, 2020

Here is a look at the player ratings for Borussia Monchengladbach 2-2 Real Madrid from the big European newspapers. Real were trailing 2-0 at the 87th minute before scoring twice late in the game to emerge with a point.

L’Equipe player ratings MGB Real Madrid

French paper L’Equipe not really impressed with either side here, with Vinicius getting a 2/10 player rating. BMG manager Rose with a 7/10, as opposed to Zidane’s 4/10 rating.

Gladbach vs Real Madrid Player Ratings 2020 Champions League

AS paper ratings Borussia MG Real Madrid

A single star for 8 of Real Madrid’s starting XI, the exceptions being Ramos, Casemiro and Asensio (two stars each). Marcus Thuram with three stars on the M’Gladbach side.

Borussia Monchengladbach Real madrid Player ratings AS 2020

Diario Sport player ratings BMG vs Real Madrid

Sport gave Gladbach a team rating of 6.1/10, with Real being given a 4.8/10. A 3/10 for the pair of Vinicius and Ferland Mendy.

Gladbach 2-2 Real Madrid Player Ratings Sport Newspaper

