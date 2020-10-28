Newspaper player ratings Atalanta vs Ajax 2020 Champions League | Italian & European papers give verdict after 2-2 draw

Here is a look at the player ratings for Atalanta vs Ajax from the big Italian and European newspapers after the two sides played out a 2-2 draw in their Champions League clash on 27 October, 2020.

L’Equipe player ratings Atalanta vs Ajax Champions League

French newspaper L’Equipe thought Ajax was the slightly better team on the evening, giving them a 5.6/10 team rating as opposed to Atalanta’s 5.3/10. Lassina Traore, who scored five goals and three assists in Ajax’s 13-0 win against VVV Venlo over the weekend rated their best player with a 8/10. Ten Hag’s manager rating (6/10) was also better than his counterpart Gian Piero Gasperini’s (5)

For Atalanta, the trio of Gosens, Sportiello and Toloi were the lowest rated (4/10 rating). Atalanta’s highest earning player, skipper Papu Gomez got a 6, while Duvan Zapata got a 8.

Libero Italian newspaper ratings Atalanta 2 Ajax Amsterdam 2

Corriere dello Sport ratings Atalanta 2-2 Ajax

CdS thought Zapata was the best player on the evening from either side, while Perr Schuurs was the worst.

Gazzetta dello Sport player ratings Atalanta-Ajax

Gazzetta thought Dusan Tadic was Ajax’s best player on the evening, and gave both teams and their managers the same 6.5/10 rating.