Spanish Newspaper Player Ratings Juventus 0-2 Barcelona Champions League 2020

Here is a look at the player ratings for Juventus vs Barcelona from some of the biggest European newspapers. Barca prevailed 2-0 against Ronaldo-less Juve, with Messi and Dybala scoring for the Blaugrana.

Diario AS player ratings Juventus-Barcelona 0-2

AS deemed three Juve players- Demiral, Rabiot and Dybala, not worthy of a rating at all. On the Barca side, they were impressed with Dembele and Pedri, but gave Frenkie de Jong a single star.

Diario Sport player ratings Juve Barca 0-2

A 7.2/10 team rating for Barca, with Juventus being given a 4.8/10 team rating. A 7/10 for Miralem Pjanic against his former club, with Lionel Messi the pick of the players in their eyes with a 9/10.

L’Equipe player ratings Juventus 0-2 Barcelona

Dybala struggles in these ratings as well (3/10), but similar ratings for Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski as well.

Corriere della Sera ratings Juventus-Barcellona

Finally, we finish with these ratings from Italian paper CdS. De Jong interesting gets a 7.5/10 in their eyes, with manager Ronald Koeman also getting a 7.