xG Liverpool West Ham October 31 2020 | Expected Goals Stats & Shots Map LFC WHUFC

Here is a look at the xG stats for Liverpool vs West Ham on October 31, 2020. The Reds came from behind to edge this clash 2-1, but it wasn’t an easy victory by any stretch of imagination.

xG Liverpool 1.53-0.34 West Ham (Actual score LFC 2-1 WHUFC)

0-1 Pablo Fornals 10′ goal xG 0.10

1-1 Mo Salah 42′ penalty goal xG 0.80

2-1 Diogo Jota 85′ goal xG 0.35

xG of some other key chances in Liverpool 2-1 West Ham

50th minute Fornals miss xG 0.12 (no power on shot)

65th minute Fornals chance xG 0.08 (blocked on counter)

Full time post match stats for comparison