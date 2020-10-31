xG Liverpool West Ham October 31 2020 | Expected Goals Stats & Shots Map LFC WHUFC

By Soccer Blog | Oct 31, 2020

Here is a look at the xG stats for Liverpool vs West Ham on October 31, 2020. The Reds came from behind to edge this clash 2-1, but it wasn’t an easy victory by any stretch of imagination.

xG Liverpool 1.53-0.34 West Ham (Actual score LFC 2-1 WHUFC)

xG Liverpool vs West Ham October 31 2020

0-1 Pablo Fornals 10′ goal xG 0.10
1-1 Mo Salah 42′ penalty goal xG 0.80
2-1 Diogo Jota 85′ goal xG 0.35

xG of some other key chances in Liverpool 2-1 West Ham

50th minute Fornals miss xG 0.12 (no power on shot)
65th minute Fornals chance xG 0.08 (blocked on counter)

Full time post match stats for comparison

Post Match Stats Liverpool 2-1 West Ham October 2020

