xG Manchester United Arsenal November 1 2020 | Expected Goals Stats & Shots Map MU AFC

Here is a look at the xG stats for Manchester United vs Arsenal on November 1, 2020. The game didn’t produce too many chances of note, as indicated by the xG stats, and was settled thanks to a penalty after the interval through Pierre Emerick Aubameyang that gave the Gunners their first win at Old Trafford in 14 years.

xG Man Utd 0.39-1.07 Arsenal (Actual score MU 0-1 Arsenal)

0-1 Aubameyang 69 penalty goal xG 0.80

Other chances and their xG stats

Aubameyang’s 14th minute chance wouldn’t count in xG because it wasn’t a shot.

Willian 39th minute chance xG 0.04- hits woodwork

Aubameyang 52nd minute chance xG 0.06- wide

Bukayo Saka 44th minute header chance xG 0.07

Thomas Partey 58th minute chance xG 0.02- long range strike straight at De Gea

Mason Greenwood 21st minute chance xG 0.06

Harry Maguire 55th minute chance xG 0.09- header

Full time post match stats MUFC 0-1 AFC