xG Spurs Brighton November 1 2020 | Expected Goals Stats & Shots Map Tottenham BHAFC

Here is a look at the xG stats from Tottenham vs Brighton on November 1, 2020. Spurs won the game 2-1 to go second in the league table behind Liverpool, who had to work very hard to overcome West Ham in their weekend clash.

xG Tottenham 2.00-0.35 Brighton (Actual score Spurs 2-1 Brighton)

1-0 Kane penalty xG 0.80

1-1 Lamptey goal xG 0.06

2-1 Bale header goal xG 0.25

xG of other chances in Spurs v Brighton

Harry Kane 71st minute chance- xG 0.56 (from a corner following a flick on header)

Lamela 68th minute chance xG 0.02 (hits post from distance)

Reguilon 6th minute chance xG 0.04 (keepers taps it over the bar)

Lo Celso 88th minute chance xG 0.05 (curls wide)

Webster 66th minute chance xG 0.09 (header from corner)

Burn 42nd minute chance xG 0.06 (header from corner)

Full time post match stats Spurs 2-1 Brighton