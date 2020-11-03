xG Leeds vs Leicester November 2020 | Expected Goals Stats, Bamford Chances & Shots Map LUFC LCFC

Here is a look at the xG stats from Leeds vs Leicester on November 2, 2020. LCFC registered another impressive win, but Leeds did have their chances, with most of them falling to Patrick Bamford, who didn’t quite look like the same player who had scored a fine hat trick against Aston Villa.

xG Leeds 1.43-3.08 Aston Villa (Actual score Leeds 1 Aston Villa 4)

0-1 Harvey Barnes goal xG 0.41

0-2 Tielemans goal xG 0.59

1-2 Stuart Dallas goal xG 0.02 (Cross from Dallas that went in)

1-3 Vardy goal xG 0.59

1-4 Tielemans penalty goal xG 0.80

xG of some other key chances in Leeds v Villa

Bamford 2nd minute chance xG 0.49 (heads straight at keeper)

Bamford 38th minute chance xG 0.56

Bamford 13th minute chance xG 0.07

Hernandez 55th minute chance xG 0.06 (hits bar)

Vardy 83rd minute chance xG 0.38

Bamford also had a 93rd minute chance from point blank range (missed), but it would’ve been offside.

There was another 68th minute chance from a long ball, but Schmeichel raced out of his box in time, and his clearance hit Bamford, but the ball went away from danger.

Full time post match stats for comparison (LUFC 1-4 LCFC)