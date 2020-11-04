xG Atalanta Liverpool Champions League November 3 2020 | Expected Goals, Full Time Post Match Stats & Shots Map Atalanta LFC

Here is a look at the xG stats for Atalanta vs Liverpool in the Champions League on November 3, 2020. LFC won this clash comfortably (5-0) in Bergamo, with Diogo Jota scoring his first hat trick for the club. The Reds were clinical and that’s indicated in the expected goals stats, but Atalanta certainly had their chances-primarily to Zapata and Muriel.

xG Atalanta 1.16-2.53 Liverpool (Actual score Atalanta 0-5 Liverpool)

0-1 Jota goal xG 0.39

0-2 Jota second goal xG 0.05

0-3 Salah goal xG 0.14

0-4 Mane goal xG 0.25

0-5 Jota third goal xG 0.23

XG of other key chances in Atalanta v Liverpool (didn’t result in a goal)

Luis Muriel 15th minute chance xG 0.08

Luis Muriel 19th minute chance xG 0.05

Duvan Zapata 51st minute chance xG 0.37 (header opportunity)

Zapata 62nd minute chance xG 0.06 (beats Alisson from angle, but denied by post)

Zapata 68th minute chance xG 0.06

Zapata 82nd minute chance xG 0.35

Salah 83rd minute chance xG 0.45 (counter attack from corner, goes wide)

Mane 84th minute chance xG 0.32 (header)

Full time post match stats (Atalanta 0-5 LFC) for comparison