xG Istanbul vs Manchester United 2020 Champions League | Expected Goals Stats Shots Map Basaksehir MU

Here is a look at the xG stats for Istanbul vs Manchester United in the Champions League on November 4, 2020. A famous win for Istanbul, who beat United 2-1 in this MD3 clash. Not too many chances in this game, as shown by these xG stats, and even fewer clear cut chances in the box.

xG Istanbul 0.85-0.79 Man Utd (Actual score Istanbul BB 2-1 Man United)

1-0 Demba Ba goal xG 0.28

2-0 Visca goal xG 0.30

2-1 Martial header goal xG 0.33

Some other non goal chances

32nd minute Aleksic header chance xG 0.07 (at keeper)

56th minute Bruno free kick chance xG 0.07 (free kick at keeper)

62nd minute Bruno chance xG 0.06

93rd minute McTominay header chance xG 0.06

92nd minute- Istanbul clearance prevented what could’ve been an own goal after Maguire flicks ball back in.

FT post match stats Istanbul 2-1 Man U (for comparison)