xG Borussia Dortmund Bayern Munich Der Klassiker November 7 2020 | Expected Goals Stats & Shots Map BVB FCB

Here is a look at the xG stats for Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich on November 7, 2020. Bayern won the clash 3-2, but Dortmund did have their chances, as shown by these expected goals metrics.

xG Dortmund 2.46-1.37 Bayern Munchen (Actual score BVB 2-3 Bayern)

1-0 Reus goal xG 0.50

1-1 Alaba goal xG 0.04

1-2 Lewandowski header goal xG 0.05

1-3 Sane goal xG 0.07

2-3 Haaland goal xG 0.52

xG of some other key chances in Dortmund-Bayern

87th minute Reus chance xG 0.46

21st minute Haaland chance xG 0.33

1st minute Lewandowski chance xG 0.41

14th minute Goretzka chance xG 0.38

53rd minute Haaland chance xG 0.07

95th minute Bellingham chance xG 0.11

Haaland’s 47th minute chance wouldn’t show up on xG because it wasn’t counted as a shot.

Full time post match stats BVB 2-3 Bayern Munich