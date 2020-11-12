GIF Video Nicolai Geertsen goal vs SBI Danish Cup 2020 for Lyngby | Great volley after bicycle kick rebound

By Soccer Blog | Nov 12, 2020

This amazing Nicolai Geertsen goal vs SBI (VIDEO BELOW) was a superb strike from the Lyngby star in their Danish Cup (Sydbank Pokalen) clash on November 11, 2020 against Slagelse BI. Player first attempts an outrageous scissor kick, which rebounds after hitting the woodwork and falls again for him, and this time, his superbly struck volley doesn’t miss the target. The goal was Lyngby’s 7th goal of the game- they eventually won 9-0.

Nicolai Geertsen great goal Danish Cup (SBI 0-9 Lyngby BK 2020) Video, credits S’Ble

1 Comment so far
  1. Sean November 12, 2020 1:08 pm

    Puskas contender right there in the Danish Cup!

