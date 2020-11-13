List of Fiorentina Player Salaries 2020-2021 | ACF Wages 20-21 Season

Here is a look at the wages for AC Fiorentina for the 2020/21 Italian Serie A season. All figures in million euros and are net salaries (post tax). Fiorentina have a total wage bill of 55 million euros.

Who is the highest paid player at Fiorentina? What is Franck Ribery’s Fiorentina Salary?

Ribery is the highest paid player at Fiorentina and earns a salary of 4 million euros

How much is Jose Callejon paid at Fiorentina?

Callejon has the second highest salary at Fiorentina behind Ribery and is paid 2.2 million euros

What is the salary of Alfred Duncan at Fiorentina?

Duncan is paid 1.3m euros annually at Fiorentina (net)

Sofyan Amrabat Fiorentina salary?

Amrabat earns 1.5m euros annually as wages at Fiorentina, the same as Bonaventura and Cutrone.

What are the salaries paid to players at Fiorentina? (full list below)

All figures courtesy the GdS Italian newspaper.