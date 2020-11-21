French Newspaper Player Ratings AS Monaco vs PSG November 20 2020 | Kean, Mbappe, Navas, Volland

Here is a look at the player ratings for Monaco vs PSG on November 20, 2020 from the big French papers. Paris were 2-0 up thanks to Mbappe’s brace, but Monaco produced a stunning second half comeback to win the game 3-2. Abdou Diallo red carded late in the game for Paris Saint Germain

L’Equipe player ratings ASM Paris SG 2020

2/10 player rating for both Diallo and Kurzawa. Niko Kovac got a manager rating of 8/10, as opposed to Thomas Tuchel’s 3/10.

AS Monaco player ratings vs PSG 2020 from Nice Matin newspaper

While L’Equipe liked Fofana’s performance (7/10), Nice-Matin weren’t very impressed, giving him a 4/10.

Le Parisien PSG player ratings v Monaco 2020