xG Tottenham Man City 0.69-2.10 November 2020 | Expected Goals, Post Match Stats & Shots Map Spurs MCFC

By Soccer Blog | Nov 21, 2020

Here is a look at the xG stats for Spurs vs Man City on November 21, 2020. It finished 2-0 to Tottenham, but xG showed City had more chances- essentially a Mourinho defensive masterclass.

xG Tottenham 0.69-2.10 Man City (Actual score Spurs 2-0 Manchester City)

xg Tottenham vs Man City 21 November 2020

1-0 Son goal xG 0.17
2-0 Lo Celso goal xG 0.39

Full time post match stats Spurs 2-0 Manchester City

Just four shots for Tottenham, but enough for them to secure the win.

Full time post match stats spurs 2-0 man city 2020

