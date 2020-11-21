xG Tottenham Man City 0.69-2.10 November 2020 | Expected Goals, Post Match Stats & Shots Map Spurs MCFC

Here is a look at the xG stats for Spurs vs Man City on November 21, 2020. It finished 2-0 to Tottenham, but xG showed City had more chances- essentially a Mourinho defensive masterclass.
xG Tottenham 0.69-2.10 Man City (Actual score Spurs 2-0 Manchester City)
1-0 Son goal xG 0.17
2-0 Lo Celso goal xG 0.39
Full time post match stats Spurs 2-0 Manchester City
Just four shots for Tottenham, but enough for them to secure the win.
