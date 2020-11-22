xG Leeds Arsenal 2.05-.0.79 November 22 2020 | Expected Goals Full Time Stats & Shots Map LUFC AFC

Here is a look at the xG stats for Leeds vs Arsenal on November 22, 2020. Leeds dominated against the ten man Gunners, but were unable to find a way through as both sides had to settle for a goalless draw. The stats suggest LUFC did enough to at least score a goal, if not two, but weren’t able to score.

xG Leeds 2.05-0.79 Arsenal (Final score LUFC 0-0 Arsenal)

xG of some key chances in Leeds vs Arsenal

Patrick Bamford 12th minute chance xG 0.38

Patrick Bamford 31st minute chance xG 0.09

Patrick Bamford 87th minute chance xG 0.32- header hits post

Rodrigo 79th minute chance xG 0.03- hits bar

Raphinha 95th minute chance xG 0.07- hits woodwork

Bukayo Saka 84th minute chance xG 0.34- saved by Meslier after great Bellerin pass

Aubameyang 60th minute chance xG 0.10

Full time post match stats Leeds vs Arsenal 0-0 (LUFC stats on left)

The game was however not short on drama- there was a red card to Nicolas Pepe for a headbutt on Alioski, and an incident involving Tierney and Alioski after the game.

This was a goalless stalemate- the first 0-0 draw of the 2020/21 Premier League season was WBA vs Burnley.