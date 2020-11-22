xG Leeds Arsenal 2.05-.0.79 November 22 2020 | Expected Goals Full Time Stats & Shots Map LUFC AFC

By Soccer Blog | Nov 22, 2020

Here is a look at the xG stats for Leeds vs Arsenal on November 22, 2020. Leeds dominated against the ten man Gunners, but were unable to find a way through as both sides had to settle for a goalless draw. The stats suggest LUFC did enough to at least score a goal, if not two, but weren’t able to score.

xG Leeds 2.05-0.79 Arsenal (Final score LUFC 0-0 Arsenal)

xG Leeds vs Arsenal 2020

xG of some key chances in Leeds vs Arsenal

Patrick Bamford 12th minute chance xG 0.38
Patrick Bamford 31st minute chance xG 0.09
Patrick Bamford 87th minute chance xG 0.32- header hits post
Rodrigo 79th minute chance xG 0.03- hits bar
Raphinha 95th minute chance xG 0.07- hits woodwork

Bukayo Saka 84th minute chance xG 0.34- saved by Meslier after great Bellerin pass
Aubameyang 60th minute chance xG 0.10

Full time post match stats Leeds vs Arsenal 0-0 (LUFC stats on left)

Full time post match stats LUFC vs Arsenal 2020

The game was however not short on drama- there was a red card to Nicolas Pepe for a headbutt on Alioski, and an incident involving Tierney and Alioski after the game.

This was a goalless stalemate- the first 0-0 draw of the 2020/21 Premier League season was WBA vs Burnley.

