List of hat tricks scored by Erling Braut Haaland | Three or more goals by Haaland in a single game

Here is a list of the occasions when Erling Braut Haaland has scored a hat trick in his senior professional career. He has 9 hat tricks in his senior career so far- 5 for RB Salzburg, 2 for Dortmund and 1 each for Norway and Molde.

SK Brann 0-4 Molde (July 1, 2018)- 4 goals (Norwegian league)

Parndorf 1-7 RB Salzburg (July 19, 2019)- 3 goals (Austrian OFB Cup)

Salzburg 5-2 Wolfsberger (August 10, 2019)- 3 goals (Austrian Bundesliga)

RB Salzburg 7-2 TSV Hartberg (September 14, 2019)- 3 goals (Austrian Bundesliga)

Salzburg 6-2 Genk (September 17, 2019)- 3 goals (Champions League)

Wolfsberger AC 0-3 RB Salzburg (November 10, 2019)- 3 goals (Austrian Bundesliga)

Augsburg 3-5 Dortmund (January 18, 2020)- 3 goals (also Haaland’s BVB debut)

Norway 4-0 Romania (October 11, 2020)- 3 goals (Nations League)

Hertha Berlin 2-5 Dortmund (November 21, 2020)- 4 goals (Bundesliga)

At U19 level, Erling Haaland also scored the following hat tricks

Scotland U19 4-5 Norway U19 (March 27, 2018)- 3 goals (Euro U19 qualifying)

Norway U19 12-0 Honduras U19 (May 30, 2019)- 9 goals (World Cup)