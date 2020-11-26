English Newspaper Headlines & Frontpage reaction to Maradona death November 26 2020

Here is a look at some UK based newspaper frontpage reaction today (November 26, 2020) to the legendary Diego Maradona’s death. The Argentine superstar helped his side beat England at the 1986 World Cup en route to the Albiceleste’s WC triumph, and the Hand of God dominates the front pages, as many might have expected. Maradona died at the age of 60 on November 25, 2020.

“Where was VAR when we needed it the most” asked the Daily Star.

The Mirror went with the headline “Diego Maradona, a hero, a villain, a cheat and a genius…dead at 60”

