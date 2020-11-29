Spanish Newspaper Player Ratings Real Madrid vs Alaves 2020- Marcelo, Modric, Varane

By Soccer Blog | Nov 29, 2020

Here is a look at how the big newspapers rated Real Madrid and Deportivo Alaves’ players following the latter’s stunning 2-1 win over Zinedine Zidane’s men on November 28, 2020.

AS player ratings Real Madrid v Alaves

Diario AS thought the likes of Modric, Marcelo, Varane and Kroos didn’t deserve a rating at all. The only player to get two stars on the Real Madrid side was Mariano.

Real Madrid vs Alaves Player Ratings 2020 AS

Sport newspaper ratings Real Madrid 1-2 Alaves November 28, 2020

Diario Sport gave Real an average team rating of 5.1/10, as opposed to Alaves’ 6.4/10

Player Ratings Real Madrid Alaves November 2020

ABC player ratings Real-Alaves

More than half of the Alaves side received 2 stars, but the only Real Madrid player to do so was Casemiro

ABC player ratings Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves 2020

