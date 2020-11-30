Spanish Newspaper Player Ratings Barcelona vs Osasuna 2020 | Messi, De Jong, Griezmann, Moncayola

By Soccer Blog | Nov 30, 2020

Here is a look at the player ratings for Barca vs Osasuna on November 29, 2020 from the big Spanish newspapers. Barcelona won 4-0, with Lionel Messi paying tribute to the late Diego Maradona after his goal.

AS player ratings Barcelona 4-0 Osasuna 2020

Among the starters for Barca, De Jong and Pedri the only players to get less than two stars. Messi, Griezmann and Braithwaite all got three stars.

Barcelona vs Osasuna Player Ratings AS Newspaper

Sport newspaper player ratings Barca Osasuna November 29, 2020

A 6.7 team rating for Barcelona from Diario Sport, who also had Griezmann as Barca’s best player on the afternoon.

Player ratings barcelona osasuna november 29 2020

Mundo Deportivo ratings Barca-Osasuna 2020

Four goals scored by FCB in this game, and four stars for both Messi and Griezmann in MD’s player ratings.

Barcelona 4-0 Osasuna Player Ratings MD

