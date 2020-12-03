Newspaper Player Ratings Ferencvaros vs Barca 2020 December Champions League- Griezmann, Dembele, Braithwaite

Here is a look at the newspaper player ratings for Ferencvaros vs Barcelona on December 2, 2020 from the big Spanish and European newspapers. Barca won the game 3-0, with Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele and Martin Braithwaite scoring for the visitors.

Sport newspaper player ratings Ferencvaros 0-3 Barcelona 2020

A 6.8/10 team rating for Barca from the Sport paper. All three goal scorers get a 8/10 player rating, as does Jordi Alba.

Ferencvaros vs Barcelona Sport Player Ratings 2020

L’Equipe player ratings Ferencvaros vs FCB Champions League

Ousmane Dembele the best Barcelona player against Ferencvaros according to French paper L’Equipe, who also gave manager Ronald Koeman a 6/10 rating.

Ferencvaros Barca Player Ratings 2020 Champions League

Diario AS player ratings Ferencvaros-Barca December 2020

As were very disappointed with Trincao, whom they did not deem worthy of a player rating.

Ferencvar vs Barcelona AS Player Ratings 2020

Mundo Deportivo player ratings Ferencvaros v Barcelona MD5

Ferencvaros v Barcelona Mundo Player Ratings 2020

