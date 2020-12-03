Newspaper Player Ratings Ferencvaros vs Barca 2020 December Champions League- Griezmann, Dembele, Braithwaite

Here is a look at the newspaper player ratings for Ferencvaros vs Barcelona on December 2, 2020 from the big Spanish and European newspapers. Barca won the game 3-0, with Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele and Martin Braithwaite scoring for the visitors.

Sport newspaper player ratings Ferencvaros 0-3 Barcelona 2020

A 6.8/10 team rating for Barca from the Sport paper. All three goal scorers get a 8/10 player rating, as does Jordi Alba.

L’Equipe player ratings Ferencvaros vs FCB Champions League

Ousmane Dembele the best Barcelona player against Ferencvaros according to French paper L’Equipe, who also gave manager Ronald Koeman a 6/10 rating.

Diario AS player ratings Ferencvaros-Barca December 2020

As were very disappointed with Trincao, whom they did not deem worthy of a player rating.

Mundo Deportivo player ratings Ferencvaros v Barcelona MD5