Newspaper Player Ratings Barcelona vs Juventus December 8 2020- How did Messi, Ronaldo, de Jong, Griezmann play?

By Soccer Blog | Dec 9, 2020

Here is a look at the player ratings for Barca vs Juventus in the Champions League on December 8, 2020 from the big Spanish and European newspapers. Juve won this clash 3-0, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring two penalties as they finished top of the group

L’Equipe player ratings Barca-Juve Champions League

FCB Juve Player Ratings Champions League L'Equipe

Diario AS player ratings FCB 0-3 Juventus UCL MD6

Barcelona 0-3 Juventus Player Ratings AS Newspaper

Diario Sport newspaper ratings Barca v Juve 2020

Barcelona vs Juventus 2020 Player Ratings Sport Paper

Mundo Deportivo Barca vs Juventus 2020 player ratings

Barcelona Juventus 2020 Player Ratings UCL

