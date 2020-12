Here are some player ratings for Real Madrid vs Atletico from the Spanish newspapers. Real won the Madrid derby 2-0 against Diego Simeone’s men and here’s how the likes of Marca, Diario AS, Mundo Deportivo thought the players performed.

AS player ratings RMA vs Atleti 2020

Marca ratings Real Atleti

Mundo Deportivo Real vs Atletico ratings

Sport paper ratings Real 2 Atletico Madrid 0