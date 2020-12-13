xG Man Utd Manchester City 0.65-1.27 December 12 2020 Derby | Expected Goals Stats, Shots Map & Chances

Here is a look at the xG stats for Man Utd vs Man City on December 12, 2020. Not a classic Manchester derby as it ended in a goalless stalemate, but there were chances, as shown by the expected goals statistics below.

xG Man Utd 0.65-1.27 Man City (Actual score Man Utd 0-0 Man City)

xG of some key individual chances in United v City

35th minute Mahrez chance xG 0.28 & KdB chance 0.09- Mahrez shot blocked by DdG, KdB hits rebound over the bar

68th minute KdB chance xG 0.29- teed up by Jesus, but De Bruyne shot blocked by Maguire

25th minute Jesus chance xG 0.41- over the bar from a half volley

21st minute Sterling chance xG 0.05- dances around defence, shot eventually blocked by United defender

11th minute Lindelof header chance xG 0.08- aims to flick it to McTominay, who can’t get on to it

31st minute Maguire header chance xG 0.08- over bar

40th minute Lindelof header chance xG 0.08- goes wide