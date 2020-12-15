French Newspaper Player Ratings PSG vs Lyon December 2020- How did Kadewere, Florenzi, Paqueta play?

Here is a look at the player ratings for Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon from the big French newspapers. OL stunned PSG 1-0 in this game, with Zimbabwean striker Kadewere scoring the only goal of the game.

L’Equipe player ratings Paris Lyon

Lots of 3’s and 4’s out of 10 for PSG players from L’Equipe, indicating the poor nature of their performance.

Le Parisien paper PSG player ratings vs Lyon 2020

6 for Keylor Navas from Le Parisien, the highest rating for any starting PSG player (same as L’Equipe)