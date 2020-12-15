French Newspaper Player Ratings PSG vs Lyon December 2020- How did Kadewere, Florenzi, Paqueta play?

By Soccer Blog | Dec 15, 2020

Here is a look at the player ratings for Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon from the big French newspapers. OL stunned PSG 1-0 in this game, with Zimbabwean striker Kadewere scoring the only goal of the game.

L’Equipe player ratings Paris Lyon

Lots of 3’s and 4’s out of 10 for PSG players from L’Equipe, indicating the poor nature of their performance.

PSG vs Lyon Player Ratings 2020 L'Equipe

Le Parisien paper PSG player ratings vs Lyon 2020

6 for Keylor Navas from Le Parisien, the highest rating for any starting PSG player (same as L’Equipe)

Player Ratings Paris SG Lyon Le Parisien Newspaper

Related Posts:

Leave a Comment

If you would like to make a comment, please fill out the form below.

Name (required)

Email (required)

Website

Comments

© Soccer Blog|Football News, Reviews, Quizzes, - WordPress Themes by DBT We are not responsible for the content of external sites